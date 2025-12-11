MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mumbai, Delhi police hop on ‘Dhurandhar’ trend, use Akshaye Khanna’s dance to spread awareness

Akshaye Khanna’s viral entry scene has been adapted by both the police departments to deliver key messages

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.12.25, 02:39 PM
Akshaye Khanna in ‘Dhurandhar’

Akshaye Khanna in ‘Dhurandhar’ YouTube

Delhi Police and Mumbai Police have found a muse in actor Akshaye Khanna, thanks to his viral dance sequence from spy thriller Dhurandhar.

Khanna’s swagger-filled entry, set to the song FA9LA by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, has been adapted by both the police departments to deliver key messages.

While Delhi Police used it to highlight the dangers of drugs and intoxication, Mumbai Police used it to warn netizens against scammers.

“Drug’s high might feel real, but it’s an illusion. Don’t trade your truth for a moment’s delusion,” reads Delhi Police’s X post featuring Khanna’s dance.

Mumbai Police’s post aimed to spread awareness about online scams.

“Scammers entering your bank account the moment you overshare your data online,” reads Mumbai Police’s post on the social media platform.

The Government of India also joined the bandwagon.

The official Instagram page of the Government of India shared a video of Prime Minister Modi set to the viral track.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Akshaye Khanna as Mafia overlord Rehman Dakait. The actioner also features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Dhurandhar has already earned over Rs 183 crore nett in India since its 5 December release, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

