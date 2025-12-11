‘Act within 3 days’: Delhi HC directs social media platforms to act on Salman Khan’s personality rights

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed several social media platforms to treat actor Salman Khan’s lawsuit on misuse of his personality rights as a formal complaint under the IT Rules and to act on it within three days.

Salman has alleged that various online entities are using his “image, voice and other traits” for commercial purposes without his consent.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora issued the direction during a brief hearing, noting that the court would pass a separate interim order against non-intermediary entities allegedly selling unauthorised merchandise bearing the actor’s likeness.

Referring to earlier matters involving similar grievances, the judge told senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Salman: “Your briefing counsel must be aware of an order I passed in another suit wrt party approaching the social media platforms and then coming to court. Are you not aware of it? Please look at Ajay Devgn matter”.

The judge also invoked the recent directions issued in actor NTR Junior’s case. “As per second order, we will direct you to approach social media intermediaries and after one week, if they object, I will pass a composite order,” Justice Arora said.

Sethi responded that he was agreeable to that process for intermediary defendants but added: “Qua other parties, who are non intermediaries, who are exploiting my personality, I want to press relief.”

The court then asked Salman’s legal team for details of such non-intermediary defendants, including online marketplaces allegedly selling merchandise featuring the actor’s image.

“The counsel for plaintiff refers to an account which uses handle being in touch is directly violating the registered trademark ‘being in touch’. The defendant 2 will take into consideration the IP rights pleaded in plaint before taking any action,” the order said.

For the remaining defendants, the judge said orally that the court would pass a “stay order qua others”.

Delhi courts have in recent months extended similar protection to the personality rights of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nagarjuna, filmmaker Karan Johar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and podcaster Raj Shamani.

Khan was represented by senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, along with advocates Nizam Pasha, Parag Khandhar, Shreya Sethi, Chandrima Mitra, Tapan Radkar, Zara Dhanbhoora, Krishan Kumar and Siddharth Kaushik.