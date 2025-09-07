Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha likely to enter ‘Bigg Boss 19’ as wild card contestant

Shehbaz Badesha, brother of actress Shehnaaz Gill, is likely to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wild card contestant, as per a teaser shared by the makers on Saturday.

His much-anticipated entry is expected during tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan.

“Aayi hai Shehnaaz lekar ek naya twist, Weekend Ka Vaar par hogi ek naye wildcard ki entry,” the official handle of JioHotstar Reality wrote on X alongside a 25-second-long promo.

In the promo, Salman tells viewers that some wild surprises are waiting for them on the show, following which Shehnaaz makes an entry, catching the host by surprise.

The former Bigg Boss contestant then requests Salman to "fulfill the dream”. As the gates for Bigg Boss 19 house open, Salman asks the housemates to welcome the new wild card contestant.

The face of the new housemate is not revealed in the teaser.

Shehbaz was initially slated to join the show at the grand premiere but lost in the voting process to fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari.

In the days following the premiere, speculation arose that he was secretly staying in the “secret room” inside the house. Shehbaz swiftly refuted the rumours, clarifying that he was not associated with the show at that time.

This will not be Shehbaz’s first stint inside the Bigg Boss house. During Bigg Boss 13, he made a special appearance in the family week, where he stayed in the house for a week, supporting his sister Shehnaaz and interacting with other contestants. His fun-loving nature made him a fan favourite.