Shawn Mendes wins hearts with ‘Señorita’ performance on Mumbai streets; watch video

A video of Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes strumming his guitar and singing his hit song Señorita on the streets of Mumbai is doing the rounds on social media.

The pop sensation performed at this year’s Lollapalooza India music festival on Saturday, marking his first gig in the country.

Ahead of his Lollapalooza concert, Mendes delighted fans at a private concert for the students of The Sound Space, a music institution, on Mumbai streets. Flanked by students across all ages singing along to him, the singer knelt on the road with his guitar and sang the song, which also featured Camilla Cabello.

“POV: When you get a private performance of ‘Señorita’ from the artist himself…Still buzzing from the moment @shawnmendes turned a small basti in Mumbai into his stage and treated us to an unforgettable rendition of ‘Señorita’. Surrounded by our students, this wasn’t just a performance — it was pure magic! Safe to say, we’ll be replaying this one in our heads for a long, long time,” reads the caption of the video shared by The Sound Space.

For his day out in Mumbai, Mendes sported a brown sweater paired with blue jeans. A printed dupatta completed his look. The Mercy singer also clicked selfies with fans and signed autographs.

Netizens went gaga over Mendes’ performance and interactions with fans. “Jealous of Mumbai people,” a fan wrote on Instagram. “Shawn giving back the love he's received from India over the years is the most wholesome,” another user commented.

Some fans recalled Ed Sheeran’s performance on the streets of Bangalore, which was halted by the police. “Acha hai bangalore mein nahi hua yeh (Good thing this didn’t happen in Bangalore),” an Instagram user wrote.

Day 1 of Lollapalooza India 2025 also included performances by Indie rock band Glass Animals and German DJ and record producer Zedd. Rapper Hanumankind, American rock band Green Day and Louis Tomlinson are among the musicians who are set to take the stage on Sunday.