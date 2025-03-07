Singer Shawn Mendes goes ‘chappal’ shopping in Mumbai ahead of maiden India concert

Pictures and videos of Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes shopping on Mumbai streets ahead of his debut India concert at Lollapalooza have gone viral on social media.

The pop sensation, known for hits like There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back and Señorita, will take the stage at Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Race Course on March 8. After landing in Mumbai, Mendes enjoyed an outing in the city. He clicked pictures with fans and took a stroll down the streets.

Mendes was spotted buying ‘chappals’ at the Colaba market in Mumbai. The singer kept it casual in a white vest paired with ochre yellow trousers for his outing in the city.

“Shawn Mendes in his chappal era,” wrote a fan, sharing the photo on X. Another fan pointed out that Mendes was dressed in a ‘banyan’ during his India visit. “Why is he wearing a banyan on the road?” he asked.

Influencer Somya Gupta had a fangirl moment as she posed for the lens with Mendes. “Bumped into @shawnmendes this morning, no big deal,” she wrote alongside pictures of her with the singer.

Another video of the singer flanked by people while checking out sandals at a shop is doing the rounds on social media.

“Shawn Mendes shopping at Colaba wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card,” a fan wrote on X. “Shawn Mendes is in Colaba and you think I'm fine. I'm not,” another X user tweeted.

Lollapalooza India 2025 will also include performances by Green Day, Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals and Nothing But Thieves. The third edition of the music festival will take place in Mumbai on March 8 and 9. Mendes, who is headlining the festival, is performing in India for the first time.