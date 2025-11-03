‘Ageing in reverse’: Shashi Tharoor says Shah Rukh Khan is real-life Benjamin Button

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 60 on Sunday, might just be starring in a ‘decades long adaptation of Brad Pitt-starrer The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’, said politician Shashi Tharoor in his birthday wish for the actor.

“Happy 60th Birthday to the ultimate King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk. I have to admit, I'm finding this ‘60’ number deeply suspicious. A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this ‘60’ claim & concluded: In the complete and absolute absence of any discernible visual evidence—specifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly younger—the claim that Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 cannot be factually confirmed,” Tharoor wrote on X.

“I suspect the official story is a cover-up & that SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. He's ageing in reverse,” he added.

Tharoor went on to furnish evidence to support his argument.

“Look at the evidence: 1. His energy levels today seem higher than they were 20 years ago. 2. His hairstyle has become progressively more youthful. 3. There are no wrinkles a decent lighting crew can't explain away. I predict by the time he hits his ‘70th’ birthday, he'll be auditioning for teenage roles. Mercifully, I don’t expect to be around when he turns into a child star. Congratulations on this unbelievable milestone, Shah Rukh,” he quipped.

The film that Tharoor referred to in his post was directed by David Fincher. Released in Christmas 2008, the movie starred Brad Pitt as a man who ages in reverse. Cate Blanchett played Pitt's love interest in the film.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated film King, which stars him alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan.