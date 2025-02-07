In pictures: Ed Sheeran enjoys auto rides, bonds with AR Rahman, Armaan Malik in India

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who recently performed in Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai as part of his Mathematics Tour, has shared pictures from his time in India spent exploring different cities and meeting music composer AR Rahman and singer-songwriter Armaan Malik. Here’s a look.

The Perfect singer visited AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory during his stay in Chennai. A picture shows him taking an auto ride in the city. During his Chennai concert, Sheeran invited Rahman to the stage and performed a mashup of his hit song Shape of You and the latter’s classic Urvasi Urvasi.

Sheeran took a selfie with the England men’s cricket team. The Thinking Out Loud singer is set to perform in Bengaluru’s Nice Grounds on February 8.

The singer recently said in an Instagram post that he has a newfound love for taking pictures with his camera. In one of the pictures he clicked, Sheeran wore a Velour tracksuit for a day out in Chennai.

AR Rahman posed for Ed Sheeran’s lens in his studio.

“Me and Armaan look like we are dropping a mixtape,” Sheeran captioned a picture of him posing for the lens with Armaan Malik in front of a horse carriage.

A picture taken during his stay in Hyderabad shows Sheeran posing with an auto driver.

Sheeran has three more shows scheduled in India — in Bengaluru (February 8), Shillong (February 12) and Delhi (February 15). The singer first performed in Mumbai in 2015. He had returned to the city in 2017 for his Divide Tour. Last year, Sheeran performed in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course on March 16 as part of his Mathematics Tour.

During his stay in India last year, Sheeran met Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan Kunder, newlyweds Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, and Arman Malik. He also visited a school in Mumbai where he interacted with students and sang his 2017 hit Shape of You.