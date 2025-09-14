Shalini Pandey joins cast of Dhanush's 'Idly Kadai'

Bollywood actor Shalini Pandey is set to star alongside Tamil superstar Dhanush in his upcoming directorial titled "Idly Kadai", which is slated to hit the big screen on October 1.

Also featuring Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay, the project also marks Dhanush's fourth film as a director after Pa Paandi” (2017), "Raayan" (2024), and "Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam", which released in February, according to a press release.

Pandey, known for projects such as "Arjun Reddy", "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", and "Maharaj", said working with Dhanush is a "huge honour" for her.

"Working with Dhanush sir is such a huge honour, both as an actor and as my director. I've had such fun and learned a great deal on this set, and I can't wait for everyone to see what we've created together," she said in the statement.

“Idli Kadai” will be produced by Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures and Dhanush from his banner Wunderbar Films. It will feature music by G V Prakash Kumar.

