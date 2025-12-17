MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 December 2025

‘Love letter to every patriot’: Preity Zinta heaps praise on Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan, the spy thriller hit theatres on 5 December

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.12.25, 09:46 AM
(left to right) Preity Zinta, Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’

(left to right) Preity Zinta, Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’ File picture

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is all praises for Aditya Dhar’s latest film Dhurandhar, calling it “a love letter to every unknown man, woman and patriot”.

“Today was a fun day. After a long time I saw a movie in a theatre by myself. The afternoon show was Packed & WOW what a ride it was ! It’s probably one of the best films I have seen in a long time,” Preity wrote on social media on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhurandhar, set in the late 2000s, released on 5 December. Inspired by real events linked to India’s counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian operative attempting to infiltrate the network of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

Calling the film raw and real, Preity applauded the cast’s performances, the soulful, stirring music, and Aditya Dhar’s direction, which she said was tough yet full of heart.

“This is not a film. It’s a love letter to every Unknown Man, Woman & Patriot who has stood in harm's way to protect our country,” Preity added.

Lauding Dhar, Preity further said, “3 and a half hours went by in a blink and I’m already ready to see it again. Aditya Dhar I have no words ! When I do I will call you and tell you how I feel & how much I loved this masterpiece Till then all I wanna say is Don’t miss it folks.”

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The spy thriller has earned over Rs 550 crore worldwide since its release.

Dhar, known for his 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned him a National Award.

On the work front, Preity will be next seen in Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol.

RELATED TOPICS

Preity Zinta Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh Aditya Dhar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pulitzer Board fights back, demands access to Donald Trump’s medical records and fortune

Massive lawsuits and courtroom showdowns mark the US President’s strategy against unfriendly media
An oil tanker sails on Lake Maracaibo, in Cabimas, Venezuela October 14, 2022.
Quote left Quote right

For the theft of our assets I am ordering blockade of oil tankers going into, and out of, Venezuela

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT