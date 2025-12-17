‘Deeply grateful’: Neeraj Ghaywan on ‘Homebound’ making it to Oscars shortlist

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, the film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category in May. The film hit theatres in India on September 26.

“#Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards! @TheAcademy. We’re deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we've received from around the world,” wrote Ghaywan on X.

The film’s story was inspired by an essay, Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It was published in the New York Times in 2020.

Homebound follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. But as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Karan Johar shared that the journey of Homebound has been deeply fulfilling, calling it a privileged and proud addition to Dharma Productions’ filmography.

Thanking Ghaywan, Johar wrote, “thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true… from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey.”

“Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards…….. #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in,” Johar signed off.

Reacting to the post, Farah Khan wrote, “Omg!! Get ur outfit ready karu (sic).” Neha Dhupia commented, “Wowwwwww … congratulations.” Guneet Monga, Maheep Kapoor, Namrata Shirodhkar, Rohit Saraf also extended their wishes.

The film received a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer for the film jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Homebound is currently streaming on Netflix.