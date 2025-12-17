MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Disclosure Day’ teaser: Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor connect with aliens in Steven Spielberg’s next film

Produced by Spielberg alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger at Amblin Entertainment, the sci-fi film is slated to hit theatres on 12 June

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.12.25, 09:51 AM
Emily Blunt in ‘Disclosure Day’

Emily Blunt in ‘Disclosure Day’ YouTube

Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor play characters who make contact with aliens in the teaser of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film Disclosure Day, dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

The teaser shows Blunt as a meteorologist who falls prey to a mysterious force from outer space while appearing live to deliver a weather report. O’Connor features as a man who wants to find out the truth behind aliens and reveal it to the world.

The subsequent scenes hint at life existing on planets other than Earth. Car chases, circling around crops and strange creatures feature in the rest of the teaser.

The film also stars Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

Spielberg has adapted the script by screenwriter David Koepp, who previously teamed up with the director on Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park: The Lost World, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

“If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … ‘Disclosure Day,’” reads the logline of the film.

Produced by Spielberg alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger at Amblin Entertainment, Disclosure Day is slated to hit theatres on 12 June.

