MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 December 2025

Ishan Khatter's Homebound nominated for Best International Feature Film at Academy Awards

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Cannes premiered film becomes India’s official entry at the Oscars, drawing global attention for its intimate storytelling and strong ensemble performances

Our Web Desk Published 17.12.25, 08:30 AM
An frame from the movie.

An frame from the movie. File picture

Homebound has earned an Academy Award nomination, marking a significant milestone for the film and for Indian independent cinema. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is nominated in the Best International Feature Film category, placing it among a select group of global titles recognised by the Academy this year. Homebound previously premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it drew attention for its understated narrative and strong performances.

Set in rural India, the film follows the lives of two childhood friends navigating displacement, ambition and emotional loss against a backdrop of social and economic change. The cast includes Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, whose performances have been widely appreciated by critics.

The nomination comes after Homebound was chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars, following a successful festival run across Europe and North America. Industry observers see the recognition as a boost for India’s new wave of filmmakers, reinforcing the global appeal of grounded, character-driven stories.

RELATED TOPICS

Homebound Homebound OTT Release Ishan Khatter 98th Oscars Oscar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Show-cause to DG, stick on bureaucrats: Aroop Biswas quits, power stays

Biswas has faced tremendous public flak and ridicule for hijacking the Messi event and depriving fans of even a glimpse of the football superstar by encircling him along with his acolytes and a host of other movers and shakers from the administrative and political dispensations
Naveed Akram
Quote left Quote right

Terrorist father-son duo travelled to the Philippines on an Indian passport

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT