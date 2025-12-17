Ishan Khatter's Homebound nominated for Best International Feature Film at Academy Awards

Homebound has earned an Academy Award nomination, marking a significant milestone for the film and for Indian independent cinema. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is nominated in the Best International Feature Film category, placing it among a select group of global titles recognised by the Academy this year. Homebound previously premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it drew attention for its understated narrative and strong performances.

Set in rural India, the film follows the lives of two childhood friends navigating displacement, ambition and emotional loss against a backdrop of social and economic change. The cast includes Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, whose performances have been widely appreciated by critics.

The nomination comes after Homebound was chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars, following a successful festival run across Europe and North America. Industry observers see the recognition as a boost for India’s new wave of filmmakers, reinforcing the global appeal of grounded, character-driven stories.