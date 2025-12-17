MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 December 2025

Shaad Randhawa joins Ayushmann Khurrana in Sooraj Barjatya's next film

The project marks Randhawa’s first collaboration with the filmmaker after 'Saiyaara' and 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'

PTI Published 17.12.25, 08:41 AM
(left to right) Ayushmann Khurrana, Shaad Randhawa

(left to right) Ayushmann Khurrana, Shaad Randhawa Instagram

Actor Shaad Randhawa is set to feature alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Sooraj Barjatya's film.

The film will mark the first collaboration for Randhawa, who has been a part of the projects such as "Saiyaara" and "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat", with the filmmaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Randhawa said his role in the film is very different from his previous roles. “All I can say is that this is a completely different role from anything I’ve portrayed before," he said in a statement.

"This film is extremely special to me, as it has always been a dream to work with Sooraj sir. I am deeply grateful to Sooraj sir and Mukesh Chhabra bhai for giving me this opportunity," he added.

The details about the film and Randhawa's role are being kept under wraps by the makers.

The actor has already started shooting for the film.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Shaad Randhawa Sooraj Barjatya Ayushmann Khurrana
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pulitzer Board fights back, demands access to Donald Trump’s medical records and fortune

Massive lawsuits and courtroom showdowns mark the US President’s strategy against unfriendly media
An oil tanker sails on Lake Maracaibo, in Cabimas, Venezuela October 14, 2022.
Quote left Quote right

For the theft of our assets I am ordering blockade of oil tankers going into, and out of, Venezuela

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT