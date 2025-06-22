Shalini Pandey celebrates one-year anniversary of 'Maharaj'

Actor Shalini Pandey said she is endlessly grateful for the response to her film "Maharaj", as it completed one year from its release.

Pandey, known for projects such as "Arjun Reddy" and "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", essayed the role of Kishori in the film.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the period drama released on June 21 on Netflix, also starring Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, who marked his acting debut with the project and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film was based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, about a priest who sexually assaulted women. Khan played the role of social reformer Karsandas Mulji, and Ahlawat portrayed the priest in the film.

Sharing a series of pictures from the sets on her Instagram handle on Saturday, Pandey expressed her gratitude to the audience and the entire team of the film.

"It's been a year since you met Kishori. I had already lived with her for a while, but your love gave her life beyond the screen," she wrote in the caption.

"Endlessly grateful to you, and to the team that built. 'Maharaj' with heart. #1YearOfMaharaj. Dil se shukriya," she added.

"Maharaj" also featured Sharvari in the pivotal role.

