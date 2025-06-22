Thalapathy Vijay plays a fierce cop in ‘Jana Nayagan’ teaser; watch here

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay dons a police uniform, wields a baton and gears up to beat goons in the first-look teaser of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan, dropped by the makers on Saturday to celebrate the actor’s 51st birthday.

“Engal nenjil kudiyirukkum…Happy Birthday Lion,” KVN Productions wrote alongside a poster and teaser of the film.

In the poster, Vijay can be seen seated on a throne in casual attire, with a sword in his hand. Scenes of a revolt appear in the background.

Billed as a political action thriller, Jana Nayagan is reportedly going to be Vijay’s last film before he ventures into electoral politics.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Gautham Vasudev Menon alongside Vijay. The film will also star Priyamani, Mamita Baiju and Prakash Raj in key roles. The music for the film has been scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Slated to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith N.K serve as co-producers.

Vijay, who was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s GOAT, launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February, 2024, and announced his plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.