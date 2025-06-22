Salman Khan kicks off ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 3 with laughs and jibes

The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show kicked off with a star-studded lineup, featuring none other than Bollywood’s eternal bachelor Salman Khan. Backed by Kapil Sharma’s razor-sharp wit, the episode turned into a full-blown comedy festival, with a side of emotional gravitas and a generous helping of unfiltered ‘Bhai-isms’.

If Salman’s presence wasn’t enough to make fans sit up, Navjot Singh Sidhu returned to his ‘kursi’ alongside Archana Puran Singh, reigniting their legendary laughter war. Kapil’s banter with the duo in the opening segment was enough to remind us all why this show is so popular.

Salman didn’t just bring star power, he brought the house down with candid confessions, nostalgic throwbacks and roast-level jibes. From crooning O Oh Jaane Jaana with Kapil to dishing out marriage advice, the 59-year-old superstar was in his element.

He took a playful dig at his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Aamir Khan’s romantic history: “Until he achieves perfection in marriage, he will keep doing it... But I think this is his last. She will ensure he achieves perfection this time.”

In one of the episode’s highlights, Krushna Abhishek entered dressed as a bride, attempting to woo Salman. When Kapil tried to shut down his theatrics, Krushna insisted, “Arre bahot mood hai, kya baat kar raha hai, main jaanti hoon, Tiger abhi zinda hai". To which Salman, without missing a beat, replied, “Hai toh sahi lekin aapke liye nahi hai”.

Krushna didn’t stop there, questioning Salman’s bachelorhood: “Kab tak Shera ke saath apni zindagi bitaoge, zindagi mein ek sherni bhi toh honi chahiye.” Even Salman had to laugh at this roast.

While the episode mostly kept things light, Salman opened up about his health in a surprisingly honest segment. “Pasliyan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein... aur fir bhi kaam kar rahe hain,” he revealed.

He also spoke candidly about the emotional and financial toll of relationships, admitting that starting over at 59 isn’t easy. “Ye younger age mein hota toh theek tha, phirse kama lete. Ab wapis se…”

One of the more unusual revelations of the night came when Salman said his iconic Tere Naam hairstyle was inspired by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Next week, The Great Indian Kapil Show will welcome director Anurag Basu and the cast of Metro... In Dino. But the bar has been set — not necessarily by punchlines, but by a strange blend of slapstick, self-deprecation, and surprising honesty.