Amitabh Bachchan lauds son Abhishek for taking on ‘challenging’ roles: ‘He dared to act’

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday heaped praise on son Abhishek Bachchan for taking on “challenging” roles and films and “daring to act”.

Recalling a quote by Hindi poet Shri Ram Dhari Singh 'Dinkar', Amitabh wrote on blogging platform Tumblr, “Success comes to those who dare and act. ‘Act’ not in reference to acting on stage or film but in life to be dare and to act...Abhishek has ever done that...he has dared to take on films and characters that challenged him... and he 'acted'...he dared to act and be recognised.”

Amitabh also shared a quote penned by his own father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

“My sons just because you are my sons shall not be my inheritors...They that shall be my inheritors, shall be my sons,” the 82-year-old actor wrote.

“There is immense admiration for Abhishek,” he continued.

On the work front, Abhishek, 49, recently starred in Tarun Mansukhani’s Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez. He is set to star in the upcoming ZEE5 film Kaalidhar Laapata, set to hit theatres on July 4.

Abhishek made his Bollywood debut in 2000 opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Refugee, directed by J.P. Dutta. He played the role of a nameless Indian Muslim helping refugees cross the India-Pakistan border through the Great Rann of Kutch. The actor is also known for his roles in films like Dus (2005), Dhoom 2 (2006), Dhoom 3 (2013), Dostana (2008), Bol Bachchan (2012), Happy New Year (2014), Housefull 3 (2016), Ludo (2020), Dasvi (2022), and I Want to Talk (2024).