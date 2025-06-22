Jaideep Ahlawat says he has a small role to play in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Jaideep Ahlawat is all set to star in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, the 45-year-old star said in a recent interview.

Reflecting on how he came on board, Ahlawat shared with news portal Lallantop, “From what I’ve heard, SRK sir had been thinking about this for a while. But Siddharth (Anand) bhai was a bit hesitant to offer the role since it was a small part, especially after Jewel Thief. However, Khan saab, being who he is, said, ‘I’ll speak to him.’ And really, who could refuse SRK?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahlawat also showered praise on Shah Rukh, calling him “a wonderful human being”.

“I truly admire him. In the five to seven times we've met — starting from Raees, where we shot together for four to five days — he has always made me feel like I mattered. Every time, he made me feel like I was the closest person to him. He has such amazing qualities,” said the Paatal Lok actor.

Ahlawat last appeared in Siddharth Anand's Jewel Thief, where he played the role of the main antagonist. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Suhana Khan and Saurabh Shukla. While an official announcement is awaited, reports suggest that Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal and Anil Kapoor may also be part of the cast. The film is currently in production, with a release date yet to be finalised.