Jennifer Aniston says she wishes to perform in a Broadway play: ‘On my bucket list’

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who has been in the acting industry for more than three decades, says she wishes to perform a Broadway play, but it's about finding the right time and material.

Aniston is best known for her role as Rachel Green in the popular 1994 sitcom "Friends". Her other credits include projects such as "We're the Millers" and "Murder Mystery", among others.

In an interview with the entertainment magazine People, the "Friends" actor said doing Broadway is on her bucket list.

"I definitely want to do a Broadway play. That's on my bucket list," she said. "But it's finding the time and finding the right piece, the right material...But I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway," the 56-year-old actor added.

Born to actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, Aniston was introduced to the world of acting at an early age. But only after starring in some off-Broadway productions and television shows, Aniston got her first leading role in a horror comedy, "Leprechaun" in 1993.

Directed by Mark Jones, the film also featured Warwick Davis, Ken Olandt and Robert Hy Gorman.

Aniston will next feature in "The Morning Show 4", which is slated to release in September on Apple TV+. It also stars Reese Witherspoon.





