Ishaan Khatter drops childhood photos with half-brother Shahid Kapoor on latter’s birthday

Actor Ishaan Khatter shared never-before-seen childhood photos with half-brother Shahid Kapoor to mark the latter’s 44th birthday on Tuesday. Ishaan also penned a heartfelt note alongside the pictures, calling Shahid his “Supernova big bro”. Here’s a look.

1 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Ishaan shared a childhood picture of himself in the arms of Shahid Kapoor. “Not much has changed! Still stealing your clothes. Happy birthday to the supernova big bro,” he wrote alongside the pictures.

2 5

In a charming black-and-white photo, the brothers share a playful moment, posing quirkily on a giant rock.

3 5

Ishaan, who made his Bollywood debut as a child actor with the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, also worked as an assistant director on the film Udta Punjab (2016). The actor shared a BTS moment from the sets of Udta Punjab.

4 5

In another throwback photo, Ishaan and Shahid Kapoor are seen engrossed in a comic book during their childhood days.

5 5

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Rosshan Matthews’s action thriller Deva, released on January 31. Loosely inspired by the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, Deva also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati and Pravessh Rana.

Ishaan, on the other hand, was last seen in Netflix’s miniseries The Perfect Couple, also starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jack Reynor and Michael Beach. The series premiered on September 5.

Ishaan is currently gearing up for his upcoming Netflix series The Royals, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday and Vihaan Samat.

Shahid was born to Neelima Azeem and actor Pankaj Kapur in the year 1981. Azeem later got married to Rajesh Khattar, and the couple welcomed Ishaan as their first child together in the year 1995.