Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan share the stage at Riyadh event: ‘We’re family’

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan recently appeared together at the Joy Forum in Riyadh, where they discussed their careers in the Hindi film industry. A video from the event, now circulating online, shows Shah Rukh calling Salman his family.

During the discussion, Salman praised Shah Rukh for making his mark in the industry without a film background. “Aamir comes from a film background, and so do I, but this man here [Shah Rukh] didn’t. He came from Delhi and struggled,” Salman said.

Before Salman could finish, Shah Rukh cut in with a light-hearted remark: “May I interrupt, Salman, sorry. I also come from a film family. Salman’s family is my family, and Aamir’s family is my family. That’s why I’m a star.”

“So now you know how Shah Rukh is a star,” Aamir added, drawing a loud applause from the audience.

Salman wore a blue coat over a black shirt and trousers, while Shah Rukh and Aamir opted for black outfits.

At one point, Salman mentioned Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. “Aryan made a web show, and it’s done really well.” The audience responded with applause, and Salman added, “Now his upbringing is the same. I would rather see him in front of the camera and supersede his father.”

Shah Rukh replied, “If Salman has a son, I’d like him to be the biggest star ever in the history of mankind. So, we are working towards that.”

Salman and Shah Rukh have worked together in Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, while Salman and Aamir co-starred in Andaz Apna Apna. Shah Rukh and Aamir have never shared screen space in a feature film.

Aamir recently said that the three actors are open to working together in a film and are waiting for the right script.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and will next appear in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Aamir’s most recent release was Sitaare Zameen Par, while Salman was last seen in Sikandar.

On Friday, popular YouTuber MrBeast posted a photo with the three Khans that broke the internet. “Hey India, should we all do something together,” he wrote in the caption.