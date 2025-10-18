MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 October 2025

‘They Call Him OG’ OTT release: When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan-starrer action drama

Directed by Sujeeth, the film marked Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu acting debut

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.10.25, 12:15 PM
Pawan Kalyan in 'They Call Him OG'

Pawan Kalyan in 'They Call Him OG' File picture

Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG is set to stream on Netflix from October 23, the streamer announced on Saturday. The action drama can be viewed in Telugu, Hindu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film hit theatres on September 25. It marked Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu acting debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once upon a time in Mumbai, there lived a storm. And now, he’s back. Watch They Call Him OG, out 23 October on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

They Call Him OG follows Hashmi’s Omi Bhau as he takes control of Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera a.k.a OG’s criminal underworld. The film is produced by D.V.V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under their production banner DVV Entertainment.

The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy in key roles. The music for the film has been scored by Thaman S.

They Call Him OG amassed Rs 293.65 crore gross at the global box office.

RELATED TOPICS

They Call Him OG OTT Release Pawan Kalyan They Call Him OG
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Biggest’ Maoist surrender in Chhattisgarh, 210 rebels hand over 153 weapons

Chief minister Sai said: 'This historic step is proof that our approach based on trust, dialogue and development — not violence — is yielding results.'
Amit Shah
Quote left Quote right

I feel the NDA should have formally declared its chief ministerial candidate

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT