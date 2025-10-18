‘They Call Him OG’ OTT release: When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan-starrer action drama

Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG is set to stream on Netflix from October 23, the streamer announced on Saturday. The action drama can be viewed in Telugu, Hindu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film hit theatres on September 25. It marked Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu acting debut.

“Once upon a time in Mumbai, there lived a storm. And now, he’s back. Watch They Call Him OG, out 23 October on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

They Call Him OG follows Hashmi’s Omi Bhau as he takes control of Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera a.k.a OG’s criminal underworld. The film is produced by D.V.V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under their production banner DVV Entertainment.

The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy in key roles. The music for the film has been scored by Thaman S.

They Call Him OG amassed Rs 293.65 crore gross at the global box office.