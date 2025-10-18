Pradeep Ranganathan delivers his biggest box office opener with ‘Dude’

Tamil star Pradeep Ranganathan delivered the biggest opening of his career with his latest release Dude, which also stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. The Tamil-language romance-drama collected Rs 10 crore nett across all languages on opening day on Friday.

According to industry data tracking portal Sacnilk, Dude’s Day 1 figure was higher than Ranganathan’s previous releases Dragon (Rs 7.6 crore nett) and Love Today (Rs 2.85 crore nett).

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tamil Nadu, the film logged an overall occupancy of 48.85 per cent on Friday. The morning shows registered 33.94 per cent occupancy, which increased to 45.75 per cent in the afternoon, 46.17 per cent in the evening. The night shows peaked at 69.53 per cent occupancy.

The Telugu version reported an overall occupancy of 49.61 per cent.

Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, Dude revolves around childhood friends Agan and Kuralarasi, who run an event management company and belong to a group called the ‘Dude Group’ known for planning surprises. The story takes a romantic turn when Kural confesses her love for Agan.

The film also stars R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, and Hridhu Haroon in key roles.