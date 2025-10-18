Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Eli Roth join the cast of ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler and Eli Roth have joined the cast of Season 3 of HBO drama series Euphoria, slated to premiere in 2026, the makers announced on Friday.

Others among the new faces include: Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.

Besides the new cast members, Alanna Ubach (Suze), Daeg Faerch (Mitch), Melvin Bonez Estes (Bruce), Paula Marshall (Marsha), Sophia Rose Wilson (BB) and Zak Steiner (Aaron) will be returning to the series.

Euphoria is bringing back its key cast including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry and Colman Domingo.

Previously, HBO had announced other newcomers like Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten and Asante Blackk.

According to a report by Variety, Dominic Fike will return as the drug-using, guitar-slinging Elliot. Nika King, who plays Rue’s (Zendaya) mom Leslie, will appear in Season 3 after making headlines for a stand-up comedy routine where she said she couldn’t pay her rent due to production delays. King was then laid off from the initial Season 3 cast list in February, as per the report.

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is set to compose the soundtrack for Season 3 of the HBO show. The veteran music composer will collaborate with returning composer Labrinth, who scored the first two seasons of the show.

Filming for Euphoria’s third season began in February.

Euphoria follows a group of teenagers experiencing the ups and downs of love and friendship in a world of social networks, sex, drugs, and violence.

The upcoming season will feature a time jump of several years, taking the show’s former high school-age characters into young adulthood, according to reports.