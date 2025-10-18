MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ sequel headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana set to release in March 2026

The upcoming film will also star Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.10.25, 11:50 AM
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana File picture

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh are set to star in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, a sequel to the 2019 film, slated to release on March 4, 2026, the makers announced on Saturday.

“Every husband has his own happy world...Those who tease them, but make us all laugh a lot! Introducing the world of #PrajapatiPandey starring AyushmannKhurrana in #PatiPatniAurWohDo,” T-Series Films wrote on Instagram.

“With #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi aur #RakulPreetSingh joining the ride, this #MudassarAziz directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra, brings laughter, love, and chaos this Holi 4th March 2026,” they added.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the upcoming film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra. It is creatively produced by Juno Chopra.

The original film, which released in 2019, starred Aparshakti Khurana, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. It followed the story of Chintu Tyagi, a simple, middle-class man, who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann also has Maddock Films’ horror comedy film Thamma in the pipeline. He will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the movie, slated to hit screens on Diwali. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is penned by Niren Bhatt along with Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

