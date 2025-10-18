Joe Manganiello confirms engagement with long-term girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor

Actor Joe Manganiello confirmed his engagement to his long-term boyfriend,actress-model Caitlin O’Connor on Friday, dropping a photo with the latter on Instagram.

In the photo, Caitlin flaunted her engagement ring while posing with Manganiello and their pet dog for a selfie.

ADVERTISEMENT

“June 24th, 2025,” reads the caption on Instagram.

The news came to light when Manganiello referred to Caitlin as his fiancée during his acceptance speech for the Career Spotlight award at the San Diego Film Festival. He took a moment to publicly thank her for her love and support.

According to TMZ, Manganiello and Caitlin made their public debut as a couple at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala in New York City in December. They moved in together by February 2024 and soon went Instagram official.

Manganiello was previously married to Modern Family star Sofia Vergara for nearly eight years before their 2023 divorce.

In June, Caitlin was seen wearing a diamond ring while having dinner at Le Naumachie in Taormina, Italy — fueling rumors of an engagement.

Manganiello was last seen in Stephen Chbosky’s Netflix comedy drama Nonnas.