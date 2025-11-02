‘Copy paste’: Shah Rukh Khan’s look in ‘King’ teaser draws comparisons with Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ avatar

The much-awaited first look of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action drama King was unveiled on the actor’s 60th birthday. While fans celebrated the teaser’s release, many couldn’t help but notice a striking resemblance between Shah Rukh’s look and that of Hollywood star Brad Pitt in F1: The Movie.

In the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan sports a mustard suede jacket over a light blue denim shirt, accessorized with a crossbody bag and aviator sunglasses — a combination almost identical to Pitt’s outfit in F1: The Movie. The similarity was quick to catch fans’ eyes, leading to a flood of reactions online.

Several users called the look “internationally inspired,” while others accused the makers of copying Pitt’s style.

“Copy paste hogaya yeh scene Brad pitt hakla aur mid Anand copy paste master hai #King,” one person wrote.

Another person commented, “Sid copycat Anand being his usual self lol”

A third post read, “Always knew you copied Brad Pitt's style, didn't expect you'll replicate the exact same outfit of that iconic so soon! That outfit.. 2 duffels of similar colors that hairstyle! @iamsrk @justSidAnand #KING.”

Not everyone viewed the resemblance critically. Some fans interpreted the styling choice as an intentional homage. One user wrote, “I think this was intentional; a homage to Brad Pitt's #F1 look #King,” while another added, “Manifested SRK to look like Brad Pitt in F1 and the Universe didn’t even hesitate.”

Another person commented, “Well now you know what card Brad Pitt had in F1”.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan.

The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.