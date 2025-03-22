‘Hope you find a good home here’: SRK to new KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of opening game

In a chat with the new Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the opening match of this year’s IPL, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan thanked him for joining the team and wished him the best for the season.

“Thank you Ajinkya for joining us and being our captain. God bless you, and I hope you will find a good home here, and play well with all of us,” the 59-year-old actor said in a video shared by the official X page of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Shah Rukh began by thanking KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit under whose guidance the team lifted their third trophy by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets last year.

“Please be healthy, be happy. And thank you Chandu sir, for looking after them,” Shah Rukh said.

“God bless you all. Have a good evening, a good match, and be healthy all of you,” Shah Rukh signed off.

In his first match, Rahane will lead KKR against RCB at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" for several parts of West Bengal, which might affect KKR’s opener on Saturday.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are expected to attend the opening match at Eden Gardens. Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, Karan Aujla and Arijit Singh are set to perform at the opening ceremony.

Reports also suggest that American pop band One Republic, which recently collaborated on a music video with Disha Patani and Karan Aujla, has been approached to perform at the event.