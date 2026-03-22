‘Love and light to all’: Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans on the occasion of Eid

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday penned a note for fans to wish them on the occasion of Eid, sharing a picture of him posing with a salaam.

“Here’s wishing you and your families a joyful, peaceful and blessed Eid. Love and light to one and all, may we get all that we pray for and more… Eid Mubarak,” the 60-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

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Fans flooded the comments section with their wishes for the actor, with many of them saying that his wish made their festival more special.

“Meri eid complete hogyi Ustaad Khair Mubarak (My Eid is complete, Khair Mubarak),” one of them wrote. Several others called him ‘King’ while wishing him Eid Mubarak.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. It is slated to release during Christmas this year. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Bachchan.

Shah Rukh’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment dropped the title teaser of King in November last year to mark the actor’s 60th birthday.

The teaser hints that Shah Rukh’s character, widely feared as King, is a former gangster. Scenes from his past, where he mercilessly kills people — good or bad — dominate the video.