Shah Rukh Khan to narrate ‘The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky’ on Disney cruise

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to lend his voice to the fireworks show The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky onboard Disney Adventure, the latest ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, during its inaugural sail in Singapore on March 10, Walt Disney Studios said Tuesday.

“When a globally acclaimed star meets the only cruise line to offer fireworks at sea. Shah Rukh Khan narrates The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky – an original fireworks display on the Disney Adventure by Disney Cruise Line,” Walt Disney Studios wrote on Facebook.

“The Lion King will always hold a special place in my heart, and its timeless messages of bravery and hope continue to resonate across generations. With my family and I having been a part of this incredible story before, narrating this new reimagining feels like a full-circle moment and a true passion project,” Shah Rukh said in a statement.

“The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky is a tribute to the power of family and community and perfectly mirrors the magic that those vacationing onboard the Disney Adventure will experience. I can’t wait for fans and families to join in this beautiful celebration of the circle of life,” he added.

Shah Rukh has voiced Mufasa in the Hindi dub version of Disney’s The Lion King (2019) and Mufasa (2024).

The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky is set to offer an unforgettable experience with stunning pyrotechnics, dramatic lighting, and iconic music atop the ship.

Guests can also look forward to a musical experience as the cruise show will feature fan-favourite songs from The Lion King films, including Circle of Life, Hakuna Matata, He Lives in You and Can You Feel the Love Tonight?

The music for the show will be scored alongside original songs recorded by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, including the unique soundtracks by the Ndlovu Youth Choir from South Africa.

“As we introduce Disney Cruise Line to the region, collaborating with a talent who has long been part of iconic Disney storytelling and is widely recognised across Asia and beyond allows us to bring this beloved story to life in a new and exciting way that resonates with our guests,” Sarah Fox, vice-president and regional general manager, Southeast Asia, Disney Cruise Line, said in a statement.

The cruise show will take place on select evenings on both the three-night and four-night journeys.

The Disney Adventure is the first Disney Cruise Line ship to be based in Asia, set to begin its maiden voyage from Singapore on March 10. As the largest vessel in the fleet at 208,000 gross tons, this 6,700-guest ship features seven themed areas inspired by Disney, Pixar, and Marvel, along with the first roller coaster at sea.