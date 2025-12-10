‘Raat Akeli Hai’ 2 trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Jatil Yadav returns to unravel a new murder mystery

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Jatil Yadav returns to unravel a new murder mystery in the trailer for Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, the sequel to the crime-thriller franchise.

Dropped on Tuesday, the two-minute-21-second-long trailer opens with Siddiqui’s Jatil calling his team to probe the Bansal family murders. He questions Chitrangda Singh’s Meera Bansal, an eyewitness to the crime, as the trailer unfolds with twists that complicate his pursuit of the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featuring Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Deepti Naval, and Rajat Kapoor, the video ends with Jatil admitting he no longer knows what he’s searching for.

“Bansal hatyakaand ke peeche kaun hai woh kaatil? Jald hi aa rahe hai Inspector Jatil. Watch Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, out 19 December, only on Netflix,” wrote streaming platform Netflix, sharing the trailer on Instagram.

Helmed by Honey Trehan, Raat Akeli Hai 2 is written by Smita Singh. The ensemble cast also includes Ila Arun, Revathi and Priyanka Setia in key roles.

The first instalment of the investigative thriller premiered in July 2020. It follows a small-town cop investigating a politician’s death.

The film starred Ashish Chhipa, Padmavati Rao, Shweta Tripathi in key roles.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is set to premiere on Netflix on 19 December.