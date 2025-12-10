Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ joins Letterboxd Video Store, not available in India yet

Anurag Kashyap’s globally acclaimed directorial Kennedy has been selected as the only Indian film to feature on Letterboxd’s first-ever online film-rental platform, Video Store. The film, however, will not be available to audiences in India at launch.

Letterboxd, a social platform for film lovers to log, review, rate, and discover movies, officially rolled out Video Store on Wednesday. According to a press release, the platform will offer a curated slate of acclaimed films, exclusive Academy Award submissions, and festival favourites that are otherwise unavailable, across 23 countries in its initial phase.

Starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, Kennedy is a Mumbai-set police noir that had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and has since travelled widely on the international festival circuit.

Kashyap described Kennedy as one of his most personal films. “I am happy that finally the film will be available for the general audience to watch in some parts of the world. It’s one of my most personal films and would love to get the audience feedback and reaction, and I am thankful to Letterboxd for putting it on their new platform. And I am hopeful that we’ll soon be able to release it in India too as the producers are working on it,” he said in a statement.

The film is produced by Ranjan Singh, Good Bad Films, and Zee Studios. Singh said the Letterboxd selection marked a significant milestone for the project.

“It’s a great moment that after traveling to almost 30 festivals across the world, the film will be available to cinephiles in these countries and we are extremely proud as the only Indian film in this line-up,” he said.

“We want to thank Letterboxd for choosing Kennedy and our studio partners Zee Studios for the support that they’ve given to make this possible. We are working together on the India release of the film soon," Singh added.

Umesh Bansal, chief business officer of Zee Studios, said the overseas response to the film has been encouraging. "Extremely elated to see Kennedy being talked about very highly in the Overseas market. This is a film, which we are truly proud of. We thank Letterboxd for this opportunity & are awaiting to see the audiences’ response,” he said.

In addition to Cannes, Kennedy has been screened at several international film festivals, including Sydney International Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival, MOTELX – Lisbon International Horror Film Festival, Indie Meme Film Festival in Austin, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, London Indian Film Festival, Fantastic Fest in the US, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the Kolkata International Film Festival.

The film will be available on Letterboxd Video Store in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Switzerland.