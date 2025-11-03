‘Full of gratitude’: Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for making 60th birthday special

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday thanked fans for their wishes on his 60th birthday, sharing a selfie video capturing their reactions.

“Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude… and those of you I couldn’t meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and at the next birthday. Love u,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a video that appears to be shot inside an auditorium.

Earlier in the day, the Bollywood actor apologised for not being able to meet his fans in person outside his Mumbai residence Mannat due to security and crowd management concerns.

A large gathering of fans had already assembled outside his home, prompting police to intervene and control the situation.

“Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues,” Shah Rukh wrote on X on Sunday late evening.

Meanwhile, PVR INOX is currently celebrating the actor’s 60th birthday with a nationwide film festival. The two-week event, which started on October 31, is screening screen seven of Shah Rukh's most celebrated films across more than 75 cinemas in over 30 cities.

The lineup includes a mix of the superstar’s films from different genres: the action-comedy Chennai Express, romantic epic Devdas, political drama Dil Se, and recent blockbuster Jawan. Rounding out the selection are Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om.

According to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday festivities kicked off at midnight, with an intimate bash at his Alibaug home. The party was attended by close friends and his family.

Shah Rukh’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment dropped the title teaser of Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated film King to mark his 60th birthday.

The teaser hints at Shah Rukh’s character — widely feared as King — being a former gangster and being imprisoned. Scenes of his past, where he mercilessly kills people — good or bad — feature in the video.

King is being shot across multiple locations in India and Europe.

The actioner is expected to arrive in theatres in 2026.

Recently, actress Deepika Padukone joined the cast of the action drama. Abhishek Bachchan is set to portray the antagonist in King, which will reportedly also feature Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan.