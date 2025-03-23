IPL 2025: Host Shah Rukh Khan steals the show at opening ceremony with electrifying dance moves

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Saturday. He was joined by singer Shreya Ghoshal, singer-songwriter Karan Aujla, actress Disha Patani, and players from the opening match teams—Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Shah Rukh recited the national anthem with his eyes closed and delivered a powerful opening monologue. “Party Pathaan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathaan khud aayega aur patake bhi layega (If you host a party at a Pathaan's house, the Pathaan himself will take care of the guests and will also bring firecrackers),” he said.

Shah Rukh interacted with players during the ceremony. He looked dapper in a black jacket paired with a black shirt and matching trousers. A silver chain, vintage earcuffs and chic glasses added to the Jawan actor’s timeless charm.

Shah Rukh shook a leg with KKR player Rinku Singh to the beats of the Dunki song Lut Put Gaya. The 59-year-old star also danced with Virat Kohli on Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Shah Rukh cheered for KKR at the inaugural match, which was won by RCB by seven wickets.

While Shreya Ghoshal mesmerised the audience with her rendition of songs like Sooseki, Rang De Basanti and Maa Tujhe Salaam, Disha Patani joined Karan Aujla on stage after her solo performance.