John Mayer to make India debut next year, to perform in Mumbai in January

Singer-songwriter John Mayer is set to make his India debut with a live concert in Mumbai in January 2026, ticketing platform BookMyShow announced on Tuesday.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner will perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 22, 2026.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale starting October 14 on BookMyShow.

“Guess who’s hopping on the Last Train Home to Mumbai? John Mayer is finally coming to India this January,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Mayer is known for hits like Gravity, Vultures, No Such Thing and Why Georgia.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “It’s all a dream.” Another fan commented, “LP, DT and now Mayer in Jan! What a great time to be alive.”

“India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating,” Mayer said in a statement.

On January 25, American nu-metal band Linkin Park will make their India debut at Lollapalooza India 2026 as part of their ‘From Zero’ World Tour.

A week later, on February 1, American progressive metal band Dream Theater will return to India with their 40th Anniversary Tour, with concerts scheduled in Kolkata and Bengaluru.