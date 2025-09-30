In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in diamond-studded sherwani at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Simone Ashley and Kendall Jenner put their best fashion foot forward on Day 1 of Paris Fashion Week. While Aishwarya turned heads in a dazzling diamond-studded sherwani, Kendall and Simone exuded elegance in their custom-made ensembles. Here’s a glimpse of their stunning looks.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a reimagined Manish Malhotra Sherwani — a classic menswear — adorned with 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs and layered scallops.



The 51-year-old actress rounded up her look with pointed heels, statement jewellery and her signature bold red lips.

Instagram/ @lorealparis

Model and media personality Kendall Jenner wore a white sheer gown with a high slit, which was part of the custom La Perla Spring Summer 2003 collection.

Instagram/ @lorealparis

Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley dazzled in a custom gold fringe dress by Michael Kors at the fashion show on Monday.

Instagram/ @lorealparis

American actress and producer Eva Longoria wore a black, strapless corset top paired with matching wide-leg trousers.

Instagram/ @lorealparis

Actress and model Andie MacDowell wore a black satin blazer and a matching long black skirt.

Instagram/ @lorealparis

During the event, Aishwarya Rai clicked a selfie with Eva Longoria, Simone Ashley, Gillian Anderson and Heidi Klum.

Paris Fashion Week 2025 – Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 will conclude on October 7 in Paris.