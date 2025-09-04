Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt extend their support to the people of flood-hit Punjab

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda have extended their support to the people of flood-hit Punjab, urging fans, followers and others to join relief efforts.

Punjab is witnessing one of the worst floods in decades, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Many places have been affected by the floods, causing huge devastation in the state.

The deluge has claimed 30 lives and affected more than 3.5 lakh people, as per a bulletin issued by the state authorities on the situation from August 1 to September 2.

In a post on X, Shah Rukh said he was sending prayers and strength to the people of Punjab.

"My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all," the 59-year-old actor wrote in the post.

"It’s been a tough time for our friends & family in Punjab with the brutality of the floods. Sending my prayers and strength to overcome this adversity. Please do your part in any way possible and share only verified information," Johar shared in his Instagram stories.

Bhatt said her heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab.

"Sending love, strength, and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on ground to help may every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild," she added.

Hooda, who is helping people on ground in Gurdaspur district, said, "The water had come down and has gone up again today... The damage is heartbreaking. I am here to help on ground, to create more awareness," he told India Today, adding that he has been helping out through the organisation Global Sikhs.

The actor said while there is a lot of help on ground more is needed and the real work will begin once the water level goes down as many have lost houses, crops and live stock.

Sonu Sood shared a video on his X handle on Wednesday, assuring people in need can reach out to the actor and he will do his best to provide the support.

"I stand with Punjab. Anyone affected by these devastating floods is not alone. Together, we will help every single person get back on their feet. If you need any kind of help, please don’t hesitate to message - we will do our best to reach out and support you in any way we can. Punjab is my soul. Even if it takes everything, I will not back down. We are Punjabis - and we do not give up," he said.

Many stars from Punjab have already extended help and support to flood affected people. Diljit Dosanjh has adopted ten of the worst hit villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar, promising to rehabilitate people.

Other prominent names that had joined in relief measures earlier include actor Gippy Grewal, singers Karan Aujla, Ranjit Bawa, Inderjit Nikku and Sunanda Sharma. Singers Satinder Sartaaj and Jasbir Jassi, Ammy Virk have also lent support. Virk and his team have adopted 200 villages.

Actor Rajkummar Rao requested people to help the affected families. "My heart goes out to everyone who is affected by these floods. We are all praying for you. Doing my bit and requesting everyone, please do whatever we can to help all the families who are affected." Sanjay Dutt called the situation heartbreaking.

"The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab." Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa shared a series of pictures from the Punjab on her Instagram handle and said she is doing her best to help by donating to organizations actively working on the ground as rescue teams.

"In these difficult times, my heart goes out to Punjab and everyone affected by the floods. The images and stories coming from there are truly heartbreaking, but what keeps me hopeful is the spirit of unity and resilience that Punjab has always shown." "I am doing my part to help by donating to organizations actively working on ground as rescue teams, and I humbly urge you to do yours too. Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a difference in someone’s life right now. Let’s come together and stand by Punjab in this crucial time." Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote on her Instagram story, "My prayers are with everyone affected by the floods up North. May relief and strength reach you at the earliest. The floods have claimed lives, uprooted homes and shattered livelihoods to say the least. For those who can, please support trusted relief funds and join local aid efforts." Taapsee Pannu said, "Punjab needs your help... beyond just feeling sad about the situation." Comedian Kapil Sharma wrote a note on his X handle, "Feeling heartbroken seeing my Punjab suffering due to floods. My prayers are with all the families affected. We have always stood together in tough times, and I am sure with love and support we will overcome this too. Stay strong, we are with you."

