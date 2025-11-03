Shah Rukh Khan hints at possible ‘Ra.One’ sequel: ‘If Anubhav Sinha ever decides… ’

Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday hinted at a possible sequel to Anubhav Sinha’s 2011 superhero film Ra.One, saying that the film could return if the director decides to take it forward.

During a fan meet on his 60th birthday in Mumbai on Sunday, the actor recalled his experience working on the film. He hinted that a sequel isn’t off the table — if the director decides to bring it back.

“Anubhav worked really hard on making this. So I was expecting him to start the new trend because I always feel like if I make any movie, my position is so good, that means I am gifted by God that I have this position. So if I make something which will inspire people, they should also do the same because it is very important for our country. If I made Ra.One, then everyone would say — superhero film, not only superhero, visual effects, studios — a lot of things will change. But as a film, it did really well,” Shah Rukh said.

“People loved it then also, and maybe it was a little different — about knowledge of PlayStations, iPads — now we know more about it. We got the telephone, which wasn’t so much then. So in today’s time, that will be acceptable. So yes, if Anubhav ever decides — because what he made, I think only he can make that,” he added.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal, Ra.One hit screens on October 26, 2011. The film follows a video game company that accidentally brings to life a powerful villain from their own game, unleashing him into the real world in pursuit of a young boy, his in-game archnemesis.

Speaking about the physical strain of wearing the superhero costume in Ra.One, Shah Rukh revealed that he lost around eight kilos during the shoot. The heavy suit took nearly an hour to put on and another hour to remove. He added that it made breathing difficult and even kept him from visiting the washroom for long stretches of time.

According to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday festivities kicked off at midnight, with an intimate bash at his Alibaug home. The party was attended by close friends and his family.

Meanwhile, PVR INOX is currently celebrating the actor’s 60th birthday with a nationwide film festival. The two-week event, which started on October 31, is screening seven of Shah Rukh’s most celebrated films across more than 75 cinemas in over 30 cities.

The lineup includes a mix of the superstar’s films from different genres: the action-comedy Chennai Express, romantic epic Devdas, political drama Dil Se, and recent blockbuster Jawan. Rounding out the selection are Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om.

Shah Rukh’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment dropped the title teaser of Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated film King to mark his 60th birthday.

The teaser hints at Shah Rukh’s character — widely feared as King — being a former gangster and being imprisoned. Scenes of his past, where he mercilessly kills people — good or bad — feature in the video.

King is being shot across multiple locations in India and Europe.

The actioner is expected to arrive in theatres in 2026.