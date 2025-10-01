Selena Gomez’s intricate Ralph Lauren wedding gown an ode to her and Benny Blanco’s love

Singer-actor Selena Gomez’s Ralph Lauren wedding gown was an ode to her relationship with husband Benny Blanco, show pictures she shared on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old singer tied the knot on September 27.

One of the Wedding day pictures she shared recently on Instagram offered a close-up view of her gown, which contained a heart embroidered with the couple’s initials.

Selena wore a custom Ralph Lauren collection double-faced silk satin wedding dress, featuring cascading hand-draped panels and halter neckline highlighted with hand-cut lace and macramé collar.

According to Ralph Lauren, the wedding date is also inscribed on the dress, which features 300 hand-shaped and applied lace flowers and crystal embellishments on a hand-painted corset.

Gomez beamed with joy as she posed underneath a canopy in the lacy gown. Another photo shows her walking down the aisle with her husband.

The wedding celebration kicked off on September 26 with a rehearsal dinner hosted at a mansion in the Hope Ranch neighborhood of Santa Barbara County.

The wedding took place at Sea Crest Nursery the following day, with nearly 170 guests in attendance. The reception featured dinner, dancing, and live performances under white tents, with additional security arranged for the event.

Notable attendees included Gomez’s close friend Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, as well as her Only Murders in the Building castmates Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Gomez and Benny started dating in July 2023 around the time of the former’s birthday. The 32-year-old singer-actor went public with her relationship in December 2023.