In pictures: Selena Gomez ties the knot with Benny Blanco in a dreamy wedding ceremony

Singer-actor Selena Gomez tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco on Saturday in California. The 33-year-old singer also shared pictures from the dreamy wedding ceremony on social media.

Selena’s post carried a short caption, marking their wedding date: “9.27.25”.

The pictures highlighted intimate moments from the ceremony, capturing the couple sharing a tender moment before their wedding. From holding hands to embracing, the photos offer a glimpse of their joyous moments.

One of the images drew attention to Gomez’s bouquet of baby’s breath flowers, while another offered a close-up shot of their wedding rings. A candid frame showed Gomez whispering in Blanco’s ear, and in another picture, she was seated on the floor with the groom resting his head on her lap. In one of the clips, she was seen fixing his bowtie before leaning in for a kiss.

The couple reportedly donned wedding outfits by Ralph Lauren on their special day. While Gomez donned a halter-neck satin gown with floral embroidery, Blanco wore a classic black tuxedo and bowtie. The Only Murders in the Building actress paired her look with platinum-and-diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co.

The wedding celebration kicked off on Friday evening with a rehearsal dinner hosted at a mansion in the Hope Ranch neighborhood of Santa Barbara County.

The wedding took place at Sea Crest Nursery the following day, with nearly 170 guests in attendance. The reception featured dinner, dancing, and live performances under white tents, with additional security arranged for the event.

Notable attendees included Gomez’s close friend Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, as well as her Only Murders in the Building castmates Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Gomez and Benny started dating in July 2023 around the time of the former’s birthday. The 32-year-old singer-actor went public with her relationship in December 2023.