Second Indian Film Festival kicks off in Israel amid protests in Jerusalem

The second Indian Film Festival opened in Haifa, Israel, on Thursday amid protests in the country’s capital, as per reports.

According to Al Jazeera, tens of thousands of protesters marched in Jerusalem demanding exemption of ultra-Orthodox Jewish people from Israeli military service.

Approximately 2,00,000 people, mostly men clad in traditional black suits and hats carrying placards denouncing conscription, brought West Jerusalem to a standstill Thursday, clogging roads and setting fire to pieces of tarpaulin, local media reported.

With India seeking to become a global hub for film production, the Embassy of India in Israel and the Haifa Municipality hosted the festival’s opening ceremony, featuring six acclaimed films that celebrate the depth and diversity of Indian cinema.

Films like Padmaavat, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jawan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Andhadhun, and 12th Fail will be screened across Haifa, Netanya, Afula, Tel Aviv, and Dimona (popularly known as Little India) during the two-week festival.

The first Indian Film Festival in Israel was held in February.

Calling it an important initiative, veteran Israeli filmmaker Dan Wolman said the festival helps bring quality Indian cinema to audiences not just in big cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem but also in smaller towns across Israel.

“I have made many feature films and I am very much involved with India and in love with Indian cinema. I have been serving on juries of many Indian film festivals. There is a lot of Indian cinema that the world is not aware of,” Wolman said.

“I think this festival is very important with all the films that are being shown here because it is being taken to cities across Israel, not necessarily Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, which will help people in Israel to know other kinds of Indian cinema,” he added.

With India’s media and entertainment industry expected to grow substantially, potentially reaching a market size of $50 billion by 2029, Indian authorities have been encouraging Israeli producers to explore co-production opportunities, strengthening cultural ties between the two nations, as per reports.

Speaking of cinema as a bridge for cross-cultural exchange, deputy chief of mission at the Indian Embassy, Sarvjeet Soodan, said, “Indian films capture the spirit of India – its cultural diversity, emotions, values, and traditions. Through this festival, we hope to build deeper cultural bridges and people-to-people ties between India and Israel.”

In May this year, Israel took part in the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai.