‘Materialists’: Second film by ‘Past Lives’ director Celine Song to hit theatres on June 13

Past Lives director Celine Song’s second feature film, Materialists, is set to hit theatres on June 13, makers A24 have announced.

Written, directed, and produced by Song, Materialists boasts a star-studded cast featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal. The romantic comedy follows a young, ambitious New York City matchmaker who finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

“Save the date. Celine Song's MATERIALISTS 6.13.2025,” A24 wrote on X alongside a photo of a heart-shaped cake with the film’s name calligraphed on it.

For Materialists, Song once again partners with producer David Hinojosa of 2AM and Killer Films, who had also backed Past Lives. Song’s directorial debut premiered at Sundance in 2023. Starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, the story follows childhood friends reuniting after 24 years, exploring love, fate, and destiny.

Distributed by A24, Past Lives grossed over USD 42 million worldwide. The film became one of the most celebrated releases of the year, securing five Golden Globe nominations, three BAFTA nominations, and Academy Award nods for both Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

On the work front, Dakota Johnson was last seen in the titular role in the 2024 superhero film Madame Web. Chris Evans had a cameo appearance in Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer Deadpool & Wolverine. Pedro Pascal is currently awaiting the release of his HBO series The Last of Us Season 2, set to premiere on April 13.