Season 2 of 'Lojja' brings a new chapter of struggle and strength

After the success of its first season, Lojja returns with Season 2, promising a more intense and thought-provoking narrative. Hoichoi recently dropped the official announcement video, setting the stage for another gripping season where protagonist Jaya, portrayed by Priyanka Sarkar, finds herself in an even more isolating battle.

In a shocking turn of events, the video reveals that Jaya’s family — her only pillar of support — has turned against her, falsely accusing her of something she did not do. As fingers are pointed and allegations fly, Jaya is left completely alone, with no one to stand by her side. Lojja 2 shifts the conversation from verbal abuse in the traditional sense to a more nuanced understanding — where not just words, but also actions, can wound and isolate.

With its powerful storytelling, Lojja 2 is set to push boundaries once again and spark critical discussions around verbal abuse and isolation. Hoichoi unveils the much-awaited new season on April 11.