Ali Fazal says he was ‘scared’ to join ‘Mirzapur’ as he was ‘unsure’ about OTT format

Actor Ali Fazal says he was initially apprehensive about joining Mirzapur, unsure about the streaming format when the crime drama was first offered to him. Today, as the franchise prepares to make the leap from streaming to cinemas with Mirzapur: The Movie.

Fazal, who reprises his role as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur: The Movie, said the film will expand the show's universe by exploring an untold chapter from the first season while bringing back several popular characters.

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“It's the first time in India that a show is being transformed into a film. It's a national level experiment that we are doing. The story and the characters are all good. We are excited to share every (promotional) asset,” Fazal told PTI in an interview.

Launched in 2018, Mirzapur became one of India's most successful streaming series with its gritty depiction of crime, politics and power struggles in Uttar Pradesh. The show went on to spawn two more seasons.

The series featured an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Harshita Gaur and Shriya Pilgaonkar, and was created by Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman.

Fazal said he recently learnt that filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who directed him in the Fukrey films, had recommended his name to the makers of Mirzapur, produced by Excel Entertainment.

The actor recalled that many people had advised him against taking up the project because streaming platforms were still in their infancy in India.

“I was scared at that time. I did not know what the format would be. It was the first time that the first few shows were being made (in India). The filmmakers were telling me what was I doing (by saying yes). They said, ‘do films’,” he said.

“I saw this changing era of OTT and shows. I felt a revolution was about to come. The way the script was written by Puneet Krishna, the world he has made of 'Mirzapur', it was really commendable. We had an idea about the hinterland and we would listen to stories, but I had never seen that place this way.”

“Nobody could picture me as that character. It has been quite the journey,” he added.

The teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie, unveiled earlier this week, promises to continue the saga on a larger cinematic scale.

Besides Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu return as Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi, respectively. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, taking over the role originally played by Vikrant Massey in the first season, while Ravi Kishan joins the cast in a key role.

Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release on September 4.