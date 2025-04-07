Scenic views to sun-kissed photos: Here’s a look at Shanaya Kapoor’s Goa vacation

Actress Shanaya Kapoor has given fans a glimpse into her laid-back vacation in Goa, sharing sun-kissed photos, scenic views and beachside moments. Here’s a look.

“Life moves according to its own course, not always according to a perfect plan,” reads the caption of her post on Instagram.

While in Goa, Shanaya treated herself to a plate of authentic Goan cuisine.

For her holiday read, Shanaya Kapoor chose Becoming Goan, a book that perfectly complemented her coastal escape.

Shanaya captured a picture of her shadow while taking a stroll around the resort she was staying at.

Shanaya savoured slow mornings, one sip at a time.

Shanaya recently completed shooting for debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a romantic drama also starring Vikrant Massey.

The 25-year-old actress is also set to star in Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming mystery thriller Tu Yaa Main alongside Adarsh Gourav.