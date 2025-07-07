Roaring start for ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ with USD 318.3 million global debut

Jurassic World Rebirth, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s reboot of the iconic dinosaur franchise, has stormed the global box office with a massive USD 318.3 million opening weekend haul, as per latest trade reports.

According to Box Office Mojo, Rebirth has logged the largest worldwide opening of 2025 so far. The film also stands as the second-biggest global opener in the Jurassic franchise, trailing the USD 525 million debut of 2015’s Jurassic World.

International markets led the charge for the box office success of Rebirth, contributing USD 171 million to the opening total earnings. China topped the overseas numbers with USD 33.7 million.

In UK and Ireland, Rebirth collected USD 7.5 million while France contributed USD 1.8 million. The dinosaur saga also roared to the top in Australia, Spain, Italy and Germany, securing the No. 1 position, as per Deadline.

In the US and Canada market, the film minted USD 147.3 million.

In India, Rebirth clocked Rs 38.25 crore nett in its opening weekend, making it the second-best Hollywood debut of 2025, after Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning, which minted Rs 39.25 crore nett.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Rebirth features Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali in lead roles. The story revolves around Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a covert operative working for biotech firm ParkerGenix. She is sent to the island of Ile Saint-Hubert with paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and team leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) to retrieve dinosaur biomaterial for heart disease research. As the team ventures into the island, they face previously unknown species of dinosaurs.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is expected to maintain strong momentum at the box office until James Gunn’s Superman hits theatres next week.