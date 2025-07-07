Prime Video announces ‘Panchayat’ Season 5, drops first-look poster featuring Phulera gang

Prime Video on Monday announced the fifth season of its hit rural comedy series Panchayat, unveiling the first-look poster that features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Ashok Pathak and Neena Gupta.

“Hi 5 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye, #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon,” the makers wrote on Instagram alongside the poster.

The poster features all the lead characters standing in a line, with Sunita Rajwar’s Krant Devi at the front. Neena Gupta’s Manju Devi is positioned at the end, holding a ‘lauki’.

The announcement came shortly after the success of Season 4, which delivered the biggest opening in the series’ history. The latest instalment has captivated audiences both domestically and internationally following its June 23 premiere.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Season 4 of the series was streamed in over 180 countries and appeared in the Top 10 Trending list on Prime Video across more than 42 countries on its premiere day. In India, it trended at No. 1 and was streamed across 95 per cent of the country’s pin codes in its first week.

“We are absolutely delighted with the phenomenal response to Panchayat Season 4, which has further elevated the series’ stature and set new benchmarks for authentic storytelling,” said Manish Menghani, director & head – Content Licensing, Prime Video India.

He also added, “This milestone not only reflects the enduring love for the series but also reinforces the growing global appetite for rooted, Indian stories. We’re excited to share that work has already begun on Season 5, and we look forward to continuing the journey of Phulera and its beloved characters.”

Panchayat Season 4 revolves around the panchayat elections in Phulera. Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), the current village chief, is fighting to save her chair. She chooses the lauki as her election symbol. Her challenger, Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), settles for the pressure cooker, a fitting metaphor for the rising tensions in the village.

Season 1 of Panchayat premiered on Prime Video in April 2020. The show won the inaugural best web series (OTT) award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November last year.