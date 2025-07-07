A.R. Rahman to return to Hyderabad after 8 years for The Wonderment Tour

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman is set to return to Hyderabad after eight years as a part of his "The Wonderment Tour".

The first show of the ongoing tour, which aims to celebrate Rahman's musical legacy, was held in Mumbai on May 3.

The Hyderabad show will be a stand alone stadium concert. It is scheduled to take place on November 8 at Ramoji Film City, according to a press release.

He has previously performed in the city in 2017.

"The Wonderment Tour" commemorates three decades of Rahman's profound influence on the music industry-serving as a sonic odyssey through his most iconic homegrown and international film scores, cherished soundtracks and innovative new material.

Rahman, whose credits include compositions such as "Jai Ho", "Dil Se" and "Chaiyya Chaiyya", said the upcoming concert is dedicated to those who "cherish the experience of live music and the profound immersion it offers".

"I aspire to merge tradition with innovation, bridging the past and the future in a grand celebration of music," he added.

The concert is presented by Hyderabad Talkies in association with EVA Live and in partnership with Xora.

Deepak Chaudhary, founder and managing director of EVA Live said, “We are thrilled to associate with A R Rahman and Hyderabad Talkies, continuing our commitment at EVA Live to deliver unparalleled live music experiences. This collaboration embodies our vision of creating unforgettable moments that resonate deeply with audiences as we ignite a new era of live entertainment where music, spectacle, and emotion collide to create pure magic that will redefine your concert experience.” General ticket sales will begin on July 14. The tickets will be available on the District app by Zomato.

