Hombale Films unveils new poster of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ on Rishab Shetty’s birthday

Actor-director Rishab Shetty appears in a fierce avatar in a new poster of Kantara prequel Kantara: Chapter 1, dropped by Hombale Films on Monday on the actor’s 42nd birthday.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.

The poster features Shetty as a warrior, roaring mid-battle with an axe in hand, alongside a shield pierced by arrows.

“Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes…#Kantara – A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions.Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, @rishabshettyofficial a divine and glorious birthday,” the film’s production house, Hombale Films wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “The world is waiting.” Another fan commented, “What a creative poster.”

The pan-India movie from Hombale Films is the prequel to 2022’s National Award-winning Kantara, also written and fronted by Shetty.

The prequel is also written and directed by Shetty, who bagged the National Award for best actor for his role in the 2022 blockbuster.

The upcoming film also stars Tollywood actor Jisshu Sengupta in a key role. B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for Kantara: Chapter 1.