K-pop singer Jackson Wang to appear on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’? Viral video sparks buzz

K-pop singer and rapper Jackson Wang is set to appear as a guest in the upcoming episode of Kapil Sharma-hosted The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 on Netflix, shows a leaked promo video that has gone viral.

The viral video features the singer alongside Bollywood actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi, Jeetendra Kumar, and Vijay Varma.

Wang can be seen enjoying himself and playing quirky games with Pratik Gandhi and Vijay Varma in the clip.

Netflix was yet to make an official announcement about Wang’s appearance on the show by the time this report was published.

The GOT7 member visited India last month to promote his upcoming album Magic Man 2.

During his visit, Wang indulged in Mumbai street food, interacted with Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar and Tiger Shroff, and dined at Hrithik Roshan’s home.

Wang recently collaborated with Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh for the music video of Buck, which released on May 9.

In May, the singer wrapped up GOT7’s musical tour, NESTFEST 2025, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok. The K-pop group, which debuted in 2014 under JYP Entertainment, consists of members Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

Wang is set to release his next album, Magic Man 2, on July 18. The album has a total of 11 songs.

On the other hand, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 premiered on June 21 with Salman Khan as the first guest of the chat show.

Previous seasons of the show featured celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Aamir Khan, and Sunny Deol. The second season welcomed Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor.

Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show has also seen the return of series regulars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

The latest episode of the chat show, which premiered on July 5, had cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and Abhishek Sharma as guest stars.